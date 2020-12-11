Couple invites public to see lights

DUPLAIN TWP — Harry and Jill Huntoon want people to know their Christmas lights are back up this year — and there are a lot of lights.
The Huntoons, 8550 N. St. Clair Road, have more than 55,000 lights set to music for the public to enjoy. They also have 50 Garfield characters set up throughout the display and reindeer sporting real antlers.
Jill Huntoon made and painted the Garfield cartoon characters.
Harry Huntoon said they have a circle drive so people can make a one-way trip through the display.
