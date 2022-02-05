CORUNNA — An Elsie man was sentenced to jail time served, probation and inpatient treatment for several felony and misdemeanor drug charges Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Jeremiah Rolfe, 40, was sentenced on felony meth possession and analogue possession to 11 months in the Shiawassee County Jail. That sentence is subject to waiver if Rolfe begins and finishes inpatient treatment and two years of probation. He was sentenced to 62 days in jail with credit for 62 days served on a misdemeanor use of meth charge. Rolfe was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and will be responsible for probation oversight costs.
Stewart indicated at Friday’s sentencing hearing that probation agents would begin searching for an inpatient treatment center for Rolfe to enroll in, but didn’t feel safe releasing him into the community.
“In my mind, your brain has been taken hostage by this drug,” Stewart said. “I’m very concerned letting you out on the street. You’ll head over to a dealer and get more meth, which is what we don’t want for you. It all starts with you. You have got to make the change.”
Defense attorney Robert Hinojosa asked for a sentence of treatment and probation, and that Rolfe had reached out for help with a meth and other controlled substance addictions.
“He is by all accounts still a very young man,” Hinojosa said. “He still has the opportunity to change … he recognizes the need to affectuate these changes. He knows he needs to cut off the individuals who aided in leading him down this path, this self-destructive path he entered upon. He knows he needs to let them go because they’re nothing positive to him.”
Shiawassee County Scott Koerner said he hoped Rolfe was serious about seeking treatment.
“Meth is a scourge in this community,” Koerner said. “It’s dangerous, a highly-addictive drug. Being a member of Drug Court, I also realize we can help people that want to help themselves. We’ll help them if they put in the work. I believe that this gentleman has a serious addiction. I think some intense treatment would be appropriate in this mattter and I hope he gets the help he needs to get better, to not be on meth, and to be a productive member of society.”
Before being sentenced, Rolfe said he was seeking help because he wanted to end the cycle of addiction.
“These last 50-something days I’ve been incarcerated, I haven’t had the desire that I feel I need it,” Rolfe said. “I look forward to getting back to life, back to work, and moving forward.”
Rolfe was charged with numerous drug-related felonies in separate cases in 2021 as the result of a Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) investigation, according to court records.
He posted bonds of $5,000 and $10,000 in two separate felony drug cases, but violated the terms of those bonds, and they were revoked both times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.