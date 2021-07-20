Elsie Legion announces new officer slate

ELSIE —American Legion Post 502 recently announced it has selected new officers and trustees.
During the pandemic, post officers and trustees remained the same.
In addition to the new officers for the post, Dean Acre is now assistant finance officer of the 8th District, John Shipley is the assistant sergeant-at-arms for the 8th District and Gene Nethaway is now the first vice commander and service officer for the 8th District.
