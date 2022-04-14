ELSIE — If social media rhetoric is any indication, Monday’s Ovid-Elsie school board meeting could feature fireworks well before the Fourth of July.
At the very least, public attendance figures to be well above average.
Over the past few weeks, a grassroots movement has sprung up in opposition to the district’s plans to overhaul Mark H. O’Donnell Stadium. The three-pronged proposal has a price tag of roughly $1.6 million and is centered on installing a new track, relocating field events so they can have National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)-compliant runways and replacing the stadium’s sod-and-grass field with artificial turf.
The artificial turf proposal has become controversial since the board voted 4-0 (with members Dayna and Erin Bancroft not in attendance) Jan. 24 to accept a bid package from the Grand Rapids-based firm Triangle, Inc. to facilitate the proposed improvements.
One of the chief complaints of those opposed to the stadium project is that it has advanced too rapidly, with insufficient public input and scant transparency.
“We feel what was done, was done without public knowledge. It was done quickly, without looking at all of the options,” said Pam Nash, a mother of three Ovid-Elsie graduates and one current senior.
Opponents of the renovations are not exclusively animated by a distaste for artificial playing surfaces — in fact, in many cases, the old turf-vs.-grass debate is a secondary concern. Still “Stop the Turf” has become a rallying cry for the most vocal faction, and two local TV stations that peeked at the issue earlier in the month couldn’t help but frame the two sides as engaging in a “turf war.”
It’s easy to see why; artificial turf is an interloper, the one real cost-spiking “frill” in a proposal that otherwise hews to improvements which have been expected since May 2019, when district residents voted by a 738-627 margin to extend a 2014 bond, netting the school system an additional $6.2 million in funding.
While the language of this bond extension eschews specifics — speaking instead of “developing and improving athletic fields and facilities,” among a litany of other approved uses for the money — resurfacing the track was understood to be on the table from the get-go.
Artificial turf, by contrast, didn’t appear anywhere in the public record until Nov. 15, 2021, when a somewhat nebulous entity, referred to in meeting minutes as both the “Stadium Committee” and the “athletic improvement committee,” fronted by Ovid-Elsie High School Principal Jason Tokar, gave a presentation to the school board recommending a “synthetic playing surface” as one of several items in a revamp of Mark H. O’Donnell.
That same night, the board approved this committee’s recommendations in a 6-0 vote.
Nash and others are pushing for a pause on the project and “a town hall meeting, where the public can get some tough questions answered by our administration.” Nash hopes a sizable crowd on Monday will help the board find the brake pedal.
“We’ve been trying for two months to get people there and slowly, but surely, we’ve gotten a little larger group, but we’re hoping for an even bigger group at this next meeting,” she said.
Those in the same camp as Nash generally have less to say about the turf project itself, and more about the alleged sleight of hand that got it on the agenda.
The Tokar-led committee, which recommended the turf in the first place, has raised several eyebrows. It is described in certain corners as a “board committee” — including in a fall memorandum from district Superintendent Dr. Ryan Cunningham — but other times has been called an “administrative committee,” which is what Cunningham named it during an interview last week.
It’s a subtle, yet potentially crucial distinction. Some wonder if the stadium committee’s deliberations, which took place throughout October, run afoul of Michigan’s Open Meetings Act, which requires any meeting of a public body — broadly defined as, “any state or local legislative or governing body, including a board, commission, committee, subcommittee, authority, or council, that is empowered by state constitution, statute, charter, ordinance, resolution, or rule to exercise governmental or proprietary authority or perform a governmental or proprietary function” — to be open to any member of the public, which has to be given notice of the meeting 10 days in advance of its being held.
Additionally, minutes from said meetings — which must contain certain information, including “the date, time, place, members present, members absent (and) any decisions made” — are to be made available to the public within eight days for their approval.
These stipulations do not appear to have been met by the stadium committee. There are no formal minutes to be found for it anywhere on the district’s website (though informal notes were taken, which Cunningham has provided to some who have asked), and no apparent evidence of when exactly it met.
If the group was a duly-empaneled subcommittee created expressly by the board, that could leave it in violation of the OMA, and leave any decisions it made liable to be invalidated in court.
What the actual fallout of an OMA violation would be is up for debate, since all evidence suggests that the group made no “decisions” per se, but simply crafted a series of recommendations that the board then acted upon in a public forum.
Regardless, Cunningham insists that it doesn’t fall under the “duly-empaneled” heading.
“This wasn’t a board-appointed committee, an official board committee or anything. They don’t have to follow the same rules,” he said. “People are going to try to find ways to say that we did the wrong things, but I’ve actually run this all through our legal counsel and we’re above board on all this.”
The 10th-year superintendent says he sought to form a committee in September “to really study” the issues facing the stadium.
Official board minutes do not make any mention of the committee’s creation, lending some credence to Cunningham’s description of it as administrative in origin, even if it did come to include board members in Eric Jones and Erin and Dayna Bancroft.
Cunningham felt that a wide-ranging committee was necessary because the scope of the needed improvements at the stadium seemed to keep expanding.
“We (had) decided to push the track project back another year (because of COVID),” Cunningham said, “(Eventually) we realized that the drainage issue with the football field was also causing the track itself to not have a good lifetime, because water was getting into the track, and you know how water and frost break up roads and concrete and stuff like that. … When we’re talking about investing a half a million dollars into a new track surface, we want to make sure we take care of that problem, otherwise we’re only going to get a couple of years out of that new track, and that’s not good use of money”
Consultations with construction engineers and failed attempts to shim it level generated a consensus that the field’s water problem couldn’t be solved with half measures.
“The last couple of years we’ve been trying to recrown our field, build up with sand, topdress it, and take care of it … thinking that the drainage issues would kind of take care of themselves,” Cunningham said. “What we found out was that … the only way to fix it is to really kind of tear out (the field), dig all the way down to the original tile drains and either clean them out or replace them.”
So, a torn-up field — which would obviously need resurfacing in some form — joined track resurfacing on the to-do list. Other voices cropped up suggesting the stadium lights and speakers be replaced, the concession stands upgraded and the press box refurbished.
The resulting committee to study those issues consisted of 16 people in total, including track coach Doug Long, band director Jeanine Ignash, girls soccer coach Craig Thelen and others, in addition to Cunningham, Tokar, Jones and the Bancrofts.
The panel’s administration-heavy skew drew ire from some anti-turfers, who felt it insufficiently represented outside voices. Cunningham argued its composition was appropriate, giving direct stakeholders an opportunity to identify necessary upgrades.
“We wanted to make sure that people who were going to be using the field, or this facility, would have some input,” he said.
Vying with transparency concerns for the top spot in the list of public objections is the notion that the turf field is an unwarranted extravagance — Cunningham admits installation would be $200,000 more than a new grass field would — that diminishes the district’s ability to address other pressing concerns.
Roy Nethaway, a father of five, is a public a face of the “Stop the Turf” movement — he’s been interviewed on Fox47 News and WILX 10, and produced the increasingly common anti-turf signs seen around the community. Nethaway was active on the Ovid-Elsie community Facebook page last week, posting various images appearing to show the district’s middle school in shabby condition — including one showing a number of buckets set out to catch water from a leaking skylight, with the implication being that dollars allocated to the stadium project would be better served patching the roof.
Cunningham bristled at the assertion, noting that the roof in question is under warranty, and that no additional money would be required to service it.
As for the laundry list of other concerns that parents posted about — including bathrooms in need of fixing, potholes in need of filling and air conditioning units in need of installing? It’s all getting addressed, per Cunningham.
“Everything that we said we were going to do has either been done or is getting done,” he said. “We haven’t pulled away from one thing we said we were going to do.
“We’ve actually added a ton of support for our staff and kids this year. I hired a school nurse, I hired a behavior specialist. We have a technology coach. We have two literacy coaches; we have a math coach. We hired an additional counselor at the high school (and) a social worker at the elementary school … so we’ve invested a ton into our school, into our kids and into our educational environment.”
Leaving aside the fact that the stadium project doesn’t stand to impact other district aims, it’s not even all that over-the-top, says Cunningham. The investigative committee demurred on the idea of switching to LED lights after seeing the price tag.
“There were a lot of things discussed (that didn’t advance),” he said. “We went with the absolute needs.”
While some might balk at hearing the turf field classified as such, it appeared to be the more compelling choice in the eyes of the committee.
The argument in favor was two-fold. Firstly, the turnaround time on installation is apparently faster, according to Cunningham; putting in a new sod-and-grass field would prevent the Marauders from playing any home games. Even more compelling was the notion of being able to use the O’Donnell Stadium field more than a dozen times per year.
In order to avoid wear-and-tear, “Our football field is pretty much locked down for nine football games a year … (plus) we have one night of powder-puff football … graduation if weather permits, and that’s it. That’s all we allow on our football field, no P.E., no marching band, nothing,” said Cunningham.
A durable artificial turf field would broaden availability considerably. Cunningham repeatedly stressed the benefits of this added “inclusivity,” a word also prominent in stadium committee member Michael Loynes’s defense of the group’s recommendations on Facebook.
“It made sense to me to spend the extra to have a more inclusive stadium that several people — not just athletes — will use,” Loynes said.
Cunningham knows that concerns about spending won’t abate just because he says the district is still putting its best foot forward in non-athletic areas. He stressed the district was in good fiscal shape and that the new field would not precipitate any tax hikes.
He said the district has a sufficient fund balance — in the realm of $5 million — to pay for the parts of the stadium project that the remaining $560,000 from the 2019 bond extension (all of which will go towards the track) won’t cover. The decision was made to finance through Huntington Bank for 10 years in order to maintain a rainy day fund.
In general, Cunningham seemed taken aback by the amount of vitriol the stadium project has ginned up, which, in some cases has included threats against himself and members of the board.
“That’s uncalled for,” he said. “You can be upset and angry, you can ask all the questions that you want — and I’ve tried to answer every question that’s come my direction — but to make threats to people over something like this is just not who we are as a community. I think we’re better than that. Nobody should be threatened for making a decision that they feel is best for kids.”
His comment was echoed by Nethaway, who posted on April 6 he is “against any actions physical or mentally threatening like that. That’s not a stand I will get behind. There is a right way and a wrong way.”
As far as pausing the project for a town hall, Cunningham doesn’t see that as much of an option.
“The reality is, we’re approaching about seven months into this project. We’re set to break ground in May. I don’t believe there’s any way to stop this. We’ve signed contracts. We would already endure hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs if we said we were going to pull the plug on this, and that’s not very responsible,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.