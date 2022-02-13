Flag football for high school girls is coming this spring, but how many schools will offer it is still very much up in the air.
The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s Girls Flag Football League was officially announced earlier this winter. How many high schools will sponsor teams is a big question, organizers admit, especially with girls spring sports such as softball, track and field, golf and tennis already being offered by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Some smaller schools with lower enrollments have struggled to field varsity and junior varsity teams for those sports and an additional sport would only cause more problems, critics say.
Jason Mensing, the head boys football coach/athletic director at Ottawa Lake Whiteford and former Owosso head football coach, is a member of the MHSFCA executive board. He said forms are currently being sent out to high schools throughout the state to determine “interested schools” so an exact tournament format can be planned.
Mensing said the sport is still very much in the planning stage.
“The plan is to run right after spring break to Memorial Day,” Mensing said. “Once we have identified (interested schools), it’s going to determine what our tournament dates look like — so obviously if we have 100 schools the tournament is going to look differently than if we’ve got 16 schools.”
Mensing is the MHSFCA is Awards Chair, while Scott Farley is its executive director. Farley is the head football coach at Jackson.
“He and past president Andrew Pratley are two guys who are highly involved and do a lot of work with (girls flag football),” Mensing said. “All three of us met with the Detroit Lions a year ago, trying to establish something and during that process we just weren’t getting much movement, so we decided let’s move forward with something this spring.”
Flag football is a non-contact sport. It does not involve tackling, diving, blocking or screening. No helmets or shoulder pads are worn. A legal “tackle” is made when a defensive player detaches the flag belt from the ball carrier.
Six states currently offer girls flag football as a sanctioned high school sport — Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York. Florda was the first in 2002-03.
Mensing said several other states are currently at different stages of making the sport sanctioned.
“I think there are like 24 states in different stages of it, but the Florida program has been around since 2001 and that is pretty longstanding,” Mensing said. “Georgia got started about three of four years ago. They’ve got a lot of money invested in it and they’re doing it right and they’re going full speed ahead. Those two states have been really progressive but there are many states who are growing it.”
Georgia is the state the Michigan flag football league is trying to model itself after, according to Mensing. In Georgia, each flag football team has seven players, but teams may start or finish the game with six. Field dimensions are 35 to 40 yards wide and 80 yards long. The length of the game is 40 minutes, divided into two halves of 20 minutes. The game is played with a running clock.
Among local schools, Ovid-Elsie said it is not be planning to offer girls flag football as a sport this spring, athletic director Jesse Johnson said.
“We offer five varsity female sports in the spring and I do not feel that with our student population, it would be a wise choice to add another sport to the spring season at this time,” he said.
Perry athletic director Mary Huhn said that, as of mid week last week, she had not received information regarding the MHSFCA flag football league for girls. She also indicated initial concerns about the timing of the league as it will come in the spring when other sports are being offered. Huhn, however, indicated she is more than happy to listen and learn about the sport if it would increase opportunities for high school female athletes.
“We’re struggling to support full teams for (other sports),” Huhn said. “We’re trying to support JV softball, soccer and to get a track team out there. Do I think it’s great to give kids an option as something new? Absolutely, but numbers-wise we can’t support what we do right here. Do you know what I mean?”
Two other unnamed athletic directors, one from in Shiawassee County, and one outside of it, indicated they do not believe it would be wise to offer flag football during the spring, since it may infringe on opportunities for female athletes in sports already sanctioned and established in the spring.
The Argus-Press reached out by email to several other athletic directors in the Shiawassee County area but had not received responses on the record indicating whether or not they planned to sponsor flag football.
Mensing said some schools may be interested in sponsoring the sport not this season, but maybe next. The MHSFCA is hoping that the proposed new high school sport at least get its start this spring. Mensing said that he feels it would be great to offer flag football to girls in Michigan as the sport is growing throughout the country.
“I had two sons — I don’t have any daughters,” Mensing said. “My wife is involved in a lot of activities that tie around with women’s empowerment. Obviously, being involved with the coaches association, I’ve always felt like our No. 1 responsibility is to grow and promote our game. With half of our population not having a lot of opportunities to participate, I’ve just always felt that was a weakness in our game.”
