ELSIE — The Friends of the Maple River is hosting a river cleanup June 5.
Volunteers should meet at the Elsie dam at 9 a.m. to split up into work groups.
“We plan on working until mid-day, but we won’t run any later than 1 p.m. Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring any applicable gear or equipment that can assist with removing downed timber from the river,” the group said in a press release.
Immediately after the cleanup, those interested are invited to a casual social gathering at the Elsie dam site. People should bring a change of clothes, something to sit on, and whatever refreshments they would like. The group also may order food from a local restaurant if there is enough interest.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Jack Nutter at (989) 862-5541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.