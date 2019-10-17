FAIRFIELD TWP. — Firefighters from four area departments battled flames in the 7400 block of West Allan Road this morning after a vacant, two-story home used by the Elsie Area Fire Department for training purposes caught fire.
Elsie firefighters were dispatched to 7480 W. Allan Road about 7 a.m. and, upon arriving on scene, firefighters discovered the entire upstairs to be engulfed in flames, according to Elsie Fire Chief Chris Ormes.
The house had been used on Tuesday for training with the Michigan State Police (MSP), Ormes said.
“We did some room and contact fires to let it burn up, and we’ve been having hot spots (since then), but the cause (for this fire) right now is undetermined,” Ormes said. “We were back out there Tuesday night to put out some hot spots because we wanted to save it for the state police to do training with it, but apparently that didn’t work.”
The house, which has been used by the Elsie Area Fire Department for about a year was also going to serve as a training ground for MSP’s investigation school, according to Ormes. Students had planned to visit and examine the space to gain experience determining how fires started in each room.
At this point, Ormes said he’s unsure if the house will be available for training going forward, given the significant damage and risk of structural collapse.
The Elsie Area Fire Department was assisted with tankers and manpower by the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department, the Owosso Township Fire Department and the Ashley Fire Department.
Firefighters battled the flames for approximately two and a half hours before departing the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.