ELSIE — Today until 5 p.m., American Legion Post 502, 220 S. Ovid Street in Elsie, is accepting donations of cleaning supplies, drinking water, personal hygiene items (like towelettes and toothpaste), sun block and insect repellent.
Post members will take items to the Sanford American Legion Post and give them out to community members.
