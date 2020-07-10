ELSIE — The village is hosting a light parade through town starting about 9:45 p.m. tonight.
According to village officials, lineup starts at 8:45 p.m. at the Elsie park. The parade is slated to travel down nearly every street in the village to allow social distancing by spectators.
Village officials invited any type of vehicle to take part as long as it is lit up or glows in the dark.
For more information, contact Assistant fire chief Shane Grinnell at manager@elsie.org or call (989) 862-4273, ext. 7.
