The Argus-Press
ELSIE — The Knights of Columbus-Bannister recently presented a $500 check to support the Elsie Baby Pantry — and a second $500 donation to the Elsie Area Food Bank.
“The Elsie Area Food Bank is an amazing resource located in our small community, and continues to help others in surrounding communities as well,” Knights officials said via email. “(Our group) is (also) proud to support the Elsie Baby Pantry and families in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.