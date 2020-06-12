Showing support

GRAND LEDGE — On May 30, Elsie American Legion Post 502 members and volunteers visited two truck stops in the Grand Ledge area to honor truckers who are “delivering everything we need to keep the United States going.”
First the Legion visited Love’s Truck Stop north of Lansing on Grand River Road and stood a flag line. Legion members gave items to the truckers, including water, cookies, handmade medical masks and CDs.
The truckers were thankful, Legion Commander Gene Nethaway said.
Group members played music and sung during the time at each stop. The second truck stop was Flying J (Pilot) Truck Stop, also on Grand River. The employees of each site were supportive.
Legion members plan to visit Love’s Truck Stop from 10 a.m. to noon June 20 and then Flying J’s Truck Stop from noon to 2 p.m.
