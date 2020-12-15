INGHAM COUNTY — A 17-year-old Ovid teen was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in which four other teens were injured.
According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Adam Humrich, of Ovid, was killed in the crash about 3 p.m. Sunday on Brogan Road, north of M-106, when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle.
Humrich was the driver of his vehicle. His passengers, who were not identified by police, included two 17-year-old girls, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-uear-old boy — all from the Ovid and Elsie areas.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Chelsea, and his 25-year-old daughter were both transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and is being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.
According to a gofundme page set up to help with expenses, Humrich was a senior at Ovid-Elsie High School. The page had raised more than $7,200 as of Tuesday morning.
