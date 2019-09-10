Dairy Fest Donation
Courtesy Photo

The 2019 Elsie Dairy Festival princess first runner-up Madeline Irland raised money for the Capital Area Humane Society while competing in the pageant. Irland presented a check for $200 to support the Humane Society in caring for animals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.