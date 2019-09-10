Dairy Fest Donation

The 2019 Elsie Dairy Festival princess first runner-up Madeline Irland raised money for the Capital Area Humane Society while competing in the pageant. Irland presented a check for $200 to support the Humane Society in caring for animals.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Owosso man charged in CSC case
- Owosso gun shop owner faces jail over Social Security fraud
- Woman faces multiple meth charges
- Pizzeria embezzler pleads to felony charge
- Area schools record mixed results on M-STEP
- Woman who brandished machete pleads to felonies
- Owosso man faces felony charges in drunken driving death
- Permanent homeless shelter in Owosso to open soon
- Dealing with intense issues
- Indiana man sentenced to prison for fatal crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Committee advances rezoning request (2)
- Sheriff reportedly loses access to Facebook accounts over false death report (2)
- Court deal allows Perry firm to do work (2)
- Sheriff: Water damaged, didn’t destroy evidence (2)
- County announces treasurer will quit position (2)
- Top flight cafe (2)
- Sculptor offers park statue ‘free’ (1)
- Durand rock concert set for Saturday (1)
- Police arrest man in downtown Owosso break-in (1)
- Commissioners table move to censure absent treasurer (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.