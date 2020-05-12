ELSIE — Anheuser-Busch, through Owosso distributor Main Beverage, donated canned water Monday to Elsie Area Fire and Rescue as part of a cooperative program with the National Volunteer Fire Council.
Main Beverage dropped off three pallets of water to the department to help support its wildfire response needs. Maintaining firefighters’ hydration during long incidents or disasters, such as wildfires, is a major safety concern for many departments, the Elsie fire department said in a press release.
“Firefighters lose a tremendous amount of fluid during high-intensity response such as battling wildfires and structure fires. Proper hydration is critical to ensure the safety of our firefighters and to keep them performing at their best,” Elsie Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Shane Grinnell said. “Thanks to this water donation from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we have the resources to keep our firefighters hydrated and ready to respond.”
Elsie Area Fire and Rescue is a part-time paid department that covers Duplain township in Clinton County, Fairfield Township in Shiawassee County, and parts of Chapin Township in Saginaw County.
Prior to October 2018, Elsie Fire only provided fire coverage, but with the closure of the Elsie Area Ambulance Service, Elsie Area Fire Department stepped up and placed two medical first response units in service with many firefighters working in duel rolls as firefighter/MFR, EMT or paramedic.
Elsie Area Fire and Rescue took almost 100 fire calls, and almost 300 medical calls last year.
The water was donated by Anheuser-Busch through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council. According to the press release, Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts. The company periodically pauses beer production each year to can emergency drinking water to be ready to lend a helping hand during natural disasters and other crises.
The brewer teamed up with the NVFC, the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services,in 2019 to provide emergency drinking water to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents.
To date, the program has donated more than 1.6 million cans of water to volunteer firefighters across the country.
Learn more about the program at nvfc.org/water. Or elsiefd.com.
