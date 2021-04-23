Four-time drunk driver gets jail, thanks to law’s time limit

CORUNNA — An Elsie man who pleaded guilty to drunk driving for the fourth time was sentenced to jail and probation Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Stewart pointed out that since it had been more than 10 years since Bradley Folkes, 40, was convicted of his third Operating While Impaired (OWI) charge, sentencing guidelines were essentially capped at a maximum of nine months. Otherwise, Stewart said, he would have sentenced Folkes to prison.
“Your first OWI years and years ago, you were sentenced to five days in jail,” Stewart said. “Your second OWI, you were sentenced to 30 days in jail. Your third OWI, you were sentenced to 365 days in jail. And all of these judges had participated in the cumulative policy of sentencing, right? You do something, the next time, you get more time, right? That’s how it works. And I subscribe to that theory, too. So then you come with a fourth OWI, and the natural progression would lean to include a sentence with the (Michigan Department of Corrections), which would be appropriate. I believe that it would. Unfortunately, the court can’t do it with the guidelines placed before it.”
Stewart sentenced Folkes to nine months in jail and two years of probation on one count of felony OWI (habitual offender-third notice). He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 123 days served.
Folkes also was ordered to serve 93 days each on misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and domestic violence. Those sentences will run concurrently with the felony OWI conviction.
Folkes apologized for his “actions” and promised to “make better decisions.”
Defense attorney John Ryan suggested that because of the period between convictions, Folkes should receive a lighter sentence.
“He had a basically clean record,” Ryan said, except for a pending assault and battery charge in Saginaw County. “He lost his job. He lost his apartment as a result of that. He backslid. He understands this 10-year gap thing doesn’t happen more than once.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner acknowledged the limitations of a maximum sentence that could be imposed, but asked the court to impose the maximum possible.
“Mr. Ryan is right, (Folkes) has the benefit of the 10-year gap rule, which is unfortunate,” Koerner said. “He’s also benefitted that he hasn’t killed anyone. I ask the court to sentence at the top of the guidelines.”
Folkes was charged in August 2020 with felony OWI, felony firearms, possession of firearms under the influence, driving while license suspended, no insurance and failure to report an accident.
Folkes was arraigned on the various charges Jan. 8 by Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty and has been lodged at the jail since that time.
He pleaded guilty to the felony OWI, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and domestic violence charges at a hearing March 15. In return for his plea, the balance of charges were dismissed by prosecutors.
