ELSIE — American Legion Post 502 members have taken part in a number of events over the past several weeks, both locally and in Saginaw and Flint.
In December, post members took part in the Elsie Winter Wonderland Light Parade and Tree Lighting and then helped load trees at Peacock Road Family Tree Farm for military members at an Air Force base in California. Six members loaded trees: Ed Doan, Scott Hall, Dean Acre, John Shipley, Richard Black and Gene Nethaway.
Also, on Dec. 14, a member of the post attended the Wreaths Across America event at the Great Lakes National Cemetery where the group passed out wreaths from a semi-trailer to the people, who placed them on headstones. During the event, 17,000 wreaths were given out and placed on the graves.
On Dec. 15, three members went to Ovid Healthcare and met with veterans and gave out gifts. Also, post members picked up toys at O-E Middle School.
On Dec. 16, Legion members went to the VA hospital in Saginaw and stood a flag line for two hours. They also donated items from the community for veterans and their families.
On Dec. 20, members visited Bishop International Airport and stood a flag line with many veterans groups and the event was sponsored by the Patriot Guard Riders. They welcomed all active military, veterans, police, firefighters and EMTs that went by. The event was repeated Dec. 21 at MBS and on Dec. 23 at Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids.
On Dec. 30, the group visited the Elsie Area Food Bank and donated $200.
On Jan. 5, members went to the 8th District Meeting in Owosso.
On Jan. 8, the post hosted its 64th country jamboree and 54 people attended.
On Jan. 15, Stanley Saylor went to Ovid Healthcare and played music for patients. Gene Nethaway played and the two sang for patients. Victor Higgins attended and there was a meeting with veterans.
