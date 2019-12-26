LANSING — An Ovid-Elsie educator has been named to the State of Michigan’s Board of Massage Therapy, according to a press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
Dana Blank, a language arts teacher at Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, was appointed to the board by the governor Dec. 18, and her term will begin on Jan. 1.
Blank said she’s looking forward to the opportunity. “I’m actually excited.
“I sent in my resume and offered my assistance. From what I understand, there were over 10,000 applicants,” she said.
When she got the call from the governor’s office offering her the board position, Blank said it was refreshing for the state to pick a board member from specialties outside their own area of expertise, in order to bring in other views, and look at issues from an outside perspective.
“When the announcement hit Ovid-Elsie’s Facebook page, one community member asked what I knew about massage therapy,” Blank said.
“He had some questions, which I answered. It worked out well, because his wife works in massage therapy, and I’ll be taking some advice from her too. It’s not as political as other agencies, and it’s not run by politicians.”
The Michigan Board of Massage Therapy was created by Public Act 471 of 2008.
According to the State of Michigan’s website, the board’s mission is to promote public health, safety and welfare, and is responsible for the state issuing licenses.
Another of the board’s obligations is to potentially take disciplinary action against licensees when violations occur, such as sanctions or even license sanctions or suspensions.
The board is comprised of 11 voting members
Seven are licensed massage therapists, and four are public members.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Blank added.
“When I was appointed and then confirmed, I was glad to tell the governor I’d be happy to work for her.”
Blank, of Ovid, holds a Master of Arts in Adult and Continuing Education from Michigan State University.
Her term begins Jan. 1, 2020, and will end Dec. 31, 2020.
Her predecessor in the position was Stacey Murray, who resigned.
She has worked for 26 years as an English professor at Lansing Community College, and 19 years as a Language Arts teacher at Ovid-Elsie.
