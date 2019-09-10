ELSIE — The Friends of the Maple River (FOMR) will conduct their September meeting at Green Meadow Farms at 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
The meeting will include a tour of the Green Meadow Farms dairy operations and composting facilities. Attendees are to meet at 9697 W. Riley Road. The public is welcome, there is no charge to attend and there is no formal business meeting scheduled.
As always, check friendsofthemapleriver.org/ or visit Facebook at Friends of the Maple River to stay in touch with what FOMR is up to. For more information or to become a member, supporter, or donor of FOMR, email FOMR_info@friendsofthemapleriver.org.
