EAST LANSING — The United States Department of Agriculture has provided $353,000 in grants for public safety across Michigan, including one for Elsie.
“In addition to providing core infrastructure, USDA also helps communities by giving them to means to protect and maintain vital services,” Michigan USDA State Director Jason Allen said. “Today’s announcement underscores the unprecedented extent to which this administration is striving to improve the quality of life in rural Michigan communities.”
The village of Elsie will receive a $42,000 grant to purchase a police patrol vehicle.
Additional grants went to Harbor Beach ($24,500), Harbor Beach Area Fire Department ($48,600), Hampton Charter Township in Bay County ($63,700), the Mid-Michigan Community Fire Board in Gratiot County ($32,000), Clio ($18,000), Olivet ($15,000), Richfield Township in Roscommon County ($24,000), Springport ($50,000), Nashville ($3,200) and Grant ($32,000).
