ELSIE — American Legion Post 502 Saturday honored military veterans, law enforcement and firefighters/EMTs by hosting a Warriors Appreciation Rally in Elsie Park.
Post Commander Gene Nethaway said the purpose of the event was twofold — to honor those who have served, and to get kids interested in future careers in their respective fields by showing them all the cool equipment they might use.
“That’s what this is all about,” Nethaway said. “It’s about the warriors who keep America safe and strong.”
Several attractions were available for residents to enjoy, including trucks and engines from numerous local fire departments. Personnel from the Ashley, Elsie Area and Marion Township fire departments conducted training in the middle of a large asphalt court. Firefighters broke windows out of one junk car to simulate a rescue, and used the hydraulic extraction equipment. Later, another car was burned and firefighters put out the blaze as people watched.
A World War II-era plane made passes over the park, and was later joined by another vintage aircraft. The pilots then conducted a mock “dog fight,” with simulated smoke and aerial maneuvers.
A National Guard helicopter unit was originally scheduled to have UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters make an appearance, but half of the unit is deployed to California to help with wildfires, and the other half is on standby for response to several possible hurricanes.
“We didn’t lose 100 percent of the aviation,” Nethaway said, laughing.
Numerous classic cars were also in attendance, including an early 70s Dodge Hemi Barracuda, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Duster, Ford Galaxy, as well as a Lotus Exige.
Several vendors were also on scene selling their wares, and an obstacle course was available for kids to run.
Nethaway noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, the Legion had to get clearance from local, state and military officials in order to conduct Saturday’s event.
