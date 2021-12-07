OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Dec. 6.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Items to Note
Owosso: Hot cocoa and carols at 10:30 a.m. Monday; SMARTS art class at 10 a.m. Tuesday
Morrice: Christmas Party at noon Wednesday.
Durand: Free hearing checks from 10 a.m. to noon Friday
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Baked cod, French fries, coleslaw, fruit, biscuit
Tuesday — Beef tacos, Spanish rice, black beans, fruit
Wednesday — Pizza casserole, tossed salad, fruit, muffin
Thursday — Chicken wrap, cheesy potatoes, Normandy veggies, fruit
Friday — Baked pork chops, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, applesauce
Durand
and Morrice Centers
Monday — Breaded baked chicken, spinach, au gratin potatoes, fruit, banana muffin
Tuesday — Kielbasa, sauerkraut, diced potatoes, fruit, roll
Wednesday — Meatloaf, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, fruit, roll
Thursday — Beef tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit crispito
Friday — Breaded baked fish, spinach salad, cheesy potatoes, fruit, roll, pudding
Note: Meals may change on short notice due to food supply shortages.
