EAST LANSING, — ePIFanyNow is conducting online voting for its annual youth recognition initiative called The Y-PIF award, which honors kids in grades K-12 who are passing kindness forward and making positive contributions to their communities.
The voting window will close on June 30.
ePIFanyNow, which conducts annual events to encourage people to go out into the community and commit random acts of kindness, accepted nominations for young leaders who are using their time, talents and treasures to benefit and enhance the lives of others.
The top 10 submissions for 2020 are highlighted online at epifanynow.org, where the public can vote for award nominee(s).
Each vote costs $1 and will be collected via Stripe using a credit or debit card. All money raised will be given to the applicants’ chosen charity.
This year’s finalists include:
n Ava Abood, a Haslett Middle School student whose passion for helping animals has led her to raise money for the Capital Area Humane Society since she was a little girl.
n Ian, Easton, and Greer Anderson from Bay City, who give their time and effort to Santa’s Cupboard, an organization aimed to deliver toys and goods to local hospitals, shelters, and schools around the state of Michigan.
n Neia Handy, an 11-year-old girl from Lansing who organized Scarves for the Homeless, and has been inspired to give back to the local community through her friendship with “Mr. Chris,” the Happiest Homeless Person.
n Sawyer Hendrickson, a 10-year-old girl from Ludington, who has been a national child advocate for our veterans and started a non-profit to provide thousands of care packages annually to those serving around the world.
n Jackson Northwest School’s Be More Kind Club, whose student leaders have focused on creating a positive culture through acts of kindness in school throughout the year.
n Jackson Northwest School’s Give Hope Disaster Relief brings together student and chaperone volunteers to help local and national charitable foundations in disaster areas.
n Asia Jones, a Mason High School student and director of Garden of Hope, a nonprofit organization that offers a leadership development program utilizing key components for preparation, success, intervention, exploration and awareness for girls grades 8-12.
n Ella Parker, a 9-year-old student from Owosso who has been inspired to help her local Shiawassee Respite Volunteers and created gift baskets during the holidays.
n Sierra Price, a junior at Laingsburg High School, who formed a free tutoring service to help fellow students struggling with academics.
n Team Paws, a group of 30 third-grade service workers from Bay City’s MacKensen Elementary, who give back to the local community through volunteerism during the school year.
Winners will be determined by points given by the selection committee during the initial review process. Those will be worth 60 percent of the score. The final 40 percent of the score will be based on the amount of money each finalist raises.
