LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers this wee announced recycling drives will be on hold until spring.
“The complete unpredictability of the COVID-19 case numbers continue to present unacceptable risks involved in carrying out operations,” the group said in a press release. “We still hope that our much hoped-for grant application to EGLE, which would turn the dream of a permanent recycling facility for Laingsburg and the wider community into reality, will be approved. Their decisions were originally expected in late July, but two months later they have yet to be announced. Apparently the state is like so many other entities in finding themselves economically challenged and uncertain.”
Materials can still be taken to Granger, Wood Road in Lansing, Meridian Township, Lake Road, Michigan State University Recycling on Farm Lane, and the St. Johns Lions site.
For more information, call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005) or Beth Lange (517) 651-6473.
