Michigan State Police announce man’s arrest on child porn charges

CORUNNA — The Michigan State Police Wednesday announced the arrest of a 56-year-old Woodhull Township man for possessing and distributing child pornography.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Timothy John Lambert and, following forensic examinations of the digital evidence, charged him with one count of child abusive commercial activity distributing or promoting, one count of possession of child sexually abusive materials, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Lambert was arraigned on the felony charges Monday in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson.
He is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:15 a.m. July 8 before Clarkson, and a preliminary exam at 2 p.m. July 14.
Clarkson appointed the public defender’s office to handle the case.
Lambert was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The MSP said the investigation began when police learned Lambert was sharing “child sexually abusive materials” on the internet.
The MSP did not specify the types of materials distributed in its press release. The MSP did not say where the alleged crimes took place.
Shiawassee County court records indicate the offenses took place April 27, 2019.
The official complaint was issued June 22.
