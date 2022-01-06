Laingsburg couple welcomes county’s first baby of 2022

OWOSSO — The newest Shiawassee County resident made their appearance shortly before dawn Jan. 1 at Memorial Healthcare.
Cody and Eylssa Hannahs of Laingsburg welcomed their daughter, Kinsley Marie Hannahs at 5:21 a.m. Jan. 1. The girl weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. She was welcomed home by big brother Riley.
“Kinsley wanted to make a grand entrance by arriving a little early,” Eylssa Hannahs said. She wasn’t expecting to give birth for a few weeks.
In celebration of the 2022 New Year’s baby, Meijer of Corunna donated a $640 gift card to the Hannahs family.
