Laingsburg man gets jail time for concealed weapon

CORUNNA — A Laingsburg man was sentenced to eight months in jail Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court for felony carrying a concealed weapon.
Dennis Kyser, 56, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 46 days served toward his sentence.
Marc Hart, Kyser’s defense attorney, said that his client had not gotten in “a lick” of trouble for years after prior criminal convictions involving weapons, and said he would be seeking employment as an automotive mechanic in order to support his girlfriend and brother when his sentence is complete.
However, Stewart pointed out that Kyser tried to blame a third party for the gun, and has served two prior prison terms for similar offenses.
“As I look back at your record, you’ve got a number of felonies involving firearms,” Stewart said. “I am completely shocked that the probation department recommended zero days up front. Completely shocked. If there were five people in this county that shouldn’t have a firearm, you would be one of them. You were sent to prison for having a weapon. You had a weapon in prison. You got out of prison, had a weapon again, and then went back to prison. You’re not supposed to have guns … You and guns are dangerous. Very, very dangerous.”
In a short statement, Kyser admitted he was guilty and he had lied to police about the gun when he said he was being “framed.”
“I knew I wasn’t supposed to be around firearms, and I apologize for that,” Kyser said. “I knew it was there and I’m guilty. I’m sorry my family has to go through this.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted Kyser has numerous prior weapon-related criminal convictions.
“I think there needs to be some accountability and some punishment,” Koerner said, disagreeing with the Michigan Department of Corrections sentence recommendation of a suspended sentence. “I think he needs to serve some up-front jail based on his actions and lack of accountability.”
Kyser was originally charged by prosecutors in December 2020 with felony receiving/concealing a firearm, firearm possession by a felon, ammunition possession by a felon, felony carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearms, and misdemeanor unlawful use of a license plate.
According to online district court records, Kyser was arrested Dec. 1, 2020, following a traffic stop in which police found a gun in his vehicle. He was arraigned Dec. 3, 2020, in 66th District Court before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all charges. His case was bound over to circuit court Jan. 15, 2021.
Court records do not indicate the amount bond was set at, but Kyser had been free prior to Friday’s sentencing.
However, all charges except the carrying a concealed weapon were dismissed as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors reached in February, and a habitual offender fourth notice enhancement was reduced.
