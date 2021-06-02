LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers announced this week that they will return from a COVID-19 forced hiatus with an event June 12 in downtown Laingsburg.
“At long last, recycling drives will resume in Laingsburg,” Ellen Link said via email. “The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers can’t wait to get back on track and greet area recyclers — we’ve missed you.”
The event is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Roosevelt Row.
The group, which has existed since 1989, last was able to conduct a monthly recycling event in February 2020.
“It feels like a huge relief (to return), as I hope it will feel for all the folks who used our services in the past. We miss seeing so many neighbors who recycle with us, as well as the camaraderie amongst the volunteers,” Link said via email.
“We have a core group of 12 volunteers and they are all staying involved. We will need more volunteers once we open the new facility, as we’re hoping to move from having recycling drives once a month to twice a week,” she said.
Link said the way items are collected will change for now.
“For now, we will ask people to stay in their cars and volunteers will unload their vehicles,” she said. “All volunteers are vaccinated. For volunteers, we ask that they wear closed shoes, not sandals. Masks will not be required, but are certainly an option for those who feel they need them.”
Link said that because of the pandemic, the items recyclers now will accept also has changed.
“Some of the changes are due to the pandemic,” she said. “But perhaps even more are due to the universal realization that plastics are not being recycled as we were all led to believe. Of the more than 8.3 billion metric tons of plastics that have been produced since their invention, only 9 percent has been recycled. It will take time, but somehow our plastics culture must change.”
Because of the changes, the recyclers will not accept plastics Nos. 3-7, glass or electronics.
“The materials that are accepted for recycling are changing all the time depending on markets, so instructing people on these changes in order to minimize contamination is crucial for success,” she explained. “When we start up again we won’t be able to take all the things we accepted in the past, but hopefully that will improve over the coming year.”
The group will continue to accept Nos. 1 and 2 plastics; cardboard and boxboard (but not refrigerated/freezer or juice boxes); metals; mixed office paper, junk mail and magazines; newspaper; and household batteries.
“We would love to be able to recycle so much more and in the future we’re planning we will, but for now the decisions are made by our waste hauler,” Link said.
The GLR is still raising funds to cover the cost of equipment that will be needed for expanded operations, but a deposit has already been made for construction of the building. People may contribute to the GoFundMe campaign at recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com/mysite and via the Facebook page.
“We’re shooting for a grand opening in late fall,” Link said. “The building will be sited on Laingsburg schools’ property on Woodbury Road, with expanded hours and services available to all residents, businesses, schools and offices in the surrounding area.
“After 30-plus years of providing basic recycling services, we are very excited that the greater Laingsburg area (which we mean to include Owosso, Corunna, Perry and other surrounding communities) will finally have a permanent recycling/waste reduction facility,” she said. “A lot of planning has gone into this project as we want it to offer comprehensive solutions to the endless problem of waste that are usually only available in urban, highly populated areas.”
People interested in volunteering can respond via Facebook, at recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com/mysite, email at elink153@yahoo.com or by phone at (517) 651-2005.
