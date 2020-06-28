LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers will accept material rom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 on Roosevelt Row in downtown, albeit with coronavirus-related safety precautions in place.
Patrons will be asked to remain in their cars with the engines turned off while volunteers remove recyclable materials, the group said in a press release. As always, individuals are encouraged to sort materials before arriving on site, both to speed up the process as well as decrease the need for handling potentially contaminated materials.
Given current challenges in the recycling industry, the group will be unable to accept the following materials July 11: plastics Nos. 3-7, electronics and glass. In addition, the group can only accept clear No. 1 plastics, though colors are permissible.
“We apologize for this unavoidable inconvenience and can only hope things will improve/return to normal in the future, including our expanded list of recyclables,” the group said in the release.
Materials accepted July 11 include newspaper and phone books, tin and aluminum (can be mixed), scrap metal, corrugated cardboard and boxboard (including brown paper bags), mixed office paper (no adhesives), books, magazines and plastics Nos. 1-2.
Household batteries are also be accepted; separate into regular, lithium and rechargeables.
The GLR doesn’t accept plastic grocery bags or polystyrene/Styrofoam.
Recyclers from any community are welcome.
Due to the loss of the GLR’s regular recycling broker, recycling drives will be more costly in the coming months, the group said. A $2 to $3 donation to help cover costs is requested but not mandatory.
For more information, call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
