The Argus-Press
The right lane of eastbound I-69 was blocked for nearly an hour Friday due to a vehicle fire, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Scanner traffic at the time indicated the vehicle on fire was pickup truck. The Laingsburg Fire Department was called to the scene.
No other details were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.