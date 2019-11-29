SAGINAW — Joshua Rosebush, who shot one police officer in the face and took part in a gunfight with a Shiawassee County detective, Wednesday was sentenced to at least 75 years in prison for his crimes.
Rosebush, 30, of Vassar, was convicted in October of shooting Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig in the face during an attempted traffic stop in January. He was sentenced in 10th Circuit Court Wednesday to 75 to 115 years in prison for the 28 felonies he committed during a multi-county crime spree.
With the sentence imposed Wednesday, Rosebush will be eligible for parole when he is 107 years old.
About 60 people were in attendance Wednesday, including about a dozen Saginaw Township police officers.
Judge Anthony Borrello reviewed all 28 felony convictions before passing judgment.
Rosebush has a lengthy criminal history with at least 13 prior felony convictions. Ten of those convictions resulted in prison sentences.
He was paroled in April 2018 and absconded by removing his electronic monitoring device.
Rosebush’s crime spree began late Jan. 22 in Saginaw Township. Koenig testified previously that he stopped Rosebush, who was driving a stolen vehicle, to tell him his lights were out. Rosebush shot the officer twice as he approached the pickup truck, then fled the scene.
Rosebush stole other vehicles and eventually was spotted the following day driving on I-69 in Shiawassee County where Det. Lt. Scott Shenk spotted him.
Shenk followed the suspect off the freeway onto South Woodbury Road where a confrontation ensued.
The two men exchanged gunfire and Rosebush was struck in the face and arrested. Since Rosebush was considered a parole absconder at the time, he was returned to prison. He has been held at the Carson City facility, according to MDOC’s website.
In October, a Saginaw County jury found Rosebush guilty after about 21/2 hours.
Wednesday, Borrello imposed a 75- to 115-year sentence for attempted murder.
However, Rosebush violated his parole while committing the offenses, and since his earliest release date from prison would have been Dec. 15, 2021, the sentence imposed will not start until that date.
Saginaw Township police officer Sgt. Michele Fleming told Rosebush at Wednesday’s sentencing that he was a coward.
“You tried to hurt all of us that day,” Fleming said, reading a prepared statement, “and all you really did was make us stronger. With that being said, nighty-night.” Koenig had testified previously that Rosebush told him, “Nighty night,” before shooting him.
Rosebush’s attorney Rod O’Farrell told Borrello, “Thank God it wasn’t any worse. I can’t get (dashcam footage of the shooting) out of my mind. Thank God Koenig wasn’t killed.”
Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stephenson asked the court to impose as long a sentence as possible, calling Rosebush’s sentencing guidelines “off the grid.”
Rosebush offered a short statement in which he apologized and said he knew he was about to receive a lengthy term.
“I’m happy that officer Koenig is OK,” Rosebush said, looking downward at the defense table. “I want to fix whatever is wrong with me. Controlling impulses. That’s all I have to say.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.