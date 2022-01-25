LAINGSBURG The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers will accept items today from 4 to 7 pm.
For the list of materials accepted, check the GLR’s website recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com/mysite, or the GLR Facebook page. Glass bottles and jars (all colors) and electronics are also accepted. GLR also added No. 5 “tub” plastics (such as yogurt, sour cream, etc.) and electronics (no TVs or monitor screens). Other accepted items now include dental care products such as toothbrushes, spent toothpaste tubes and floss containers. As with everything else, please make sure items are dry.
Recyclers from any community are welcome. GLR relies on donations to cover our costs, but they are not mandatory. For questions contact Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005, or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
