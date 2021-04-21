LANSING — Construction barrels are already lining up along I-69 between Perry and Laingsburg in preparation for upcoming work.
According to Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall, the upcoming work — now slated to begin Monday — will complete projects originally scheduled for last summer and fall.
“It’s difficult to say exactly how long we expect the contractor out there,” Jocelyn Hall said. “We are coordinating a lot of this work with different sub-contractors, so we might have pauses in work while we wait for a different crew to be become available. Our best guess is we’re looking at about a month of intermittent lane closures through the area.”
Scheduled projects include flood coating, an epoxy overlay bridges to help to seal them in the case of cracks developing in the pavement surface. The coating prevents moisture from getting into cracks and causing early deterioration of the road.
Work will take place along the 5-mile stretch of the freeway and bridges between Laingsburg and Perry.
The $9.1 million project on I-69 that began last summer included such things as concrete pavement repairs and resurfacing. The work included repairs to eight bridges and four on/off ramps.
Ramp work included the eastbound on and off ramps to Woodbury Road and I-69, bridge work at M-52, and overpasses across Vermillion Creek, the Looking Glass River, Colby Lake Road, Shaftsburg Road and Bath Road.
Woodbury Road, M-52 and Britton Road over I-69 were repaired.
In addition to the work on I-69 west from Perry, MDOT also spent $9.2 million paving I-69 from Perry east on 16 miles of highway in 4-mile increments.
MDOT officials did not provide a timeline for when the work will be completed.
