LAINGSBURG — Members of the Sawdust Santas in Laingsburg are preparing for their annual toy unveiling and breakfast.
The event is from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at American Legion Post 248, 1240 E. Grand River Road, in conjunction with their weekly breakfast. Santa Claus himself will be appearing.
The community is invited to attend, buy breakfast and preview the handmade gifts built for those less fortunate. Sawdust Santas will be offering their Build-A-Toy workshop at which children can complete the build of a small toy for themselves for a nominal fee.
There may also be a sale of some gift items to generate funds for next year’s charitable giving.
This is the Sawdust Santas’ 11th Christmas and it has surpassed 2,500 gifts given. The group’s mission is to build and deliver heirloom quality handcrafted toys and gifts to underprivileged youth in Laingsburg, Perry, Owosso and Ashley.
People who would like to contribute can provide contact information for future volunteer opportunities and/or send donation checks made out to Sawdust Santas and mail them to 7725 Laingsburg Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848.
