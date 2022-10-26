LAINGSBURG — For the first time in a long time, there is a level of intrigue as to who will be the City of Laingsburg’s mayor for the next two years.
More to the point, there’s actually a contested race to determine who will hold the post. That hasn’t been the case since 2013, when Micheal Culpepper defeated Joseph Lee Martin by 14 votes in his sixth reelection bid.
Now in the midst of his 10th reelection bid, the 67-year-old Culpepper finds himself squaring off against not one but two rivals who seek to supplant the only mayor the youngest eligible Laingsburg voters have ever known.
Both of Culpepper’s challengers are already parts of Laingsburg’s civic apparatus — Jeff Geasler has been chairman of the Laingsburg Planning Committee for two years and was previously a member of the city’s Board of Review. He is also married to current city council member, Gail Geasler. Marcie Nickols, meanwhile, has served on the city council since 2016.
Geasler was the first to file to run for the seat, according to Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office documentation — and perhaps the first to put up signs hawking his candidacy, with a couple prominently placed at the intersection of Grand River and Woodbury Roads.
Born in Lansing and a graduate of Bath High School, Geasler moved to Laingsburg along with his wife in 1995, where the couple raised three daughters. Geasler credits his daughters with spurring some of his earliest civic contributions, noting time spent coaching youth basketball, softball and soccer, plus a term as the president of the Laingsburg Sports Boosters.
After his daughters grew up, Geasler started channeling his volunteerism to other civic arenas, he says, helping with downtown events such as Winterfest, Music in the Park and Laingsburg’s springtime pancake breakfast.
Geasler said that, since earning his bachelor’s in business management from Indiana University (via the former Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne joint satellite campus), he has “worked in information technology for all of my career.” In particular, Geasler touts his time with Dewpoint, Inc. — a Lansing-based IT firm founded in 1996 that Geasler says he helped grow “from approximately 60 employees to almost 400.”
One of the projects Geasler says he worked on while at Dewpoint was helping “create a strategic plan” for the City of Lansing’s IT infrastructure.
Asked the inevitable of why he decided to run for mayor, Geasler said he wanted to elevate the office in civic consciousness and have city government act as more of a central node for community improvement efforts.
“I want to make the … position more visible and approachable to all the fine folks of the Laingsburg community,” Geasler said. “I believe I can get organizations such as the schools, churches, clubs … to collaborate on projects and events in a more efficient and effective manner. … I plan on creating an atmosphere that would allow for input from citizens and provide a more business-like and common-sense approach to making decisions.”
One signature initiative Geasler claims he will pursue if elected is the creation of a “business development committee that will have the responsibility of creating an environment where new businesses want to come to Laingsburg and flourish.”
How such a committee would differ from the extant Downtown Development Authority was not elaborated on.
Nickols, 50, did not respond to a request for comment. Out of the three candidates, she had the most petitions supporting her candidacy submitted to the county clerk, totaling 25 to Geasler’s 20 and Culpepper’s 10.
As previously noted, she was originally elected to the city council in 2016, at which time she reported being a lifelong resident of the Laingsburg area who was employed at Michigan State University in the skilled trades department.
An article posted on the university’s website in March 2021 highlighting women in skilled trades described Nickols as “a plumber with more than eight years of experience in facilities maintenance.”
Fittingly, in her maiden campaign, Nickols described her priorities as being “street repair, existing sidewalk repair, property preservation and city parks upgrades.”
She was reelected to a second four-year term in 2020.
Culpepper acknowledges this year’s contested election makes for a decided change of pace from his last three unopposed tilts, but doesn’t feel he’s ready to get off the horse quite yet.
“I like the progress the city has made,” Culpepper said. “There’s been vast improvements in Laingsburg and I just don’t think we’re done yet.”
Another lifelong Laingsburg-area resident, Culpepper graduated from Laingsburg High with the class of 1973. Shortly thereafter he began work at General Motors, spending 30 years with the company before retiring in 2006. In his role as a community service representative he coordinated with a wide variety of non-profit agencies on workplace initiatives, which he says gave him a solid background in dealing with the “broad range of people” one encounters in government office.
Culpepper says that he is “proud of Laingsburg and to be from here, and to be mayor.” He said that while he doesn’t believe he’s the only person capable of doing the job he also doesn’t see the need to “reinvent the wheel,” pointing to successes the city has had in obtaining grants for improvements to McClintock Park, sidewalk repair and other initiatives during his lengthy tenure.
Culpepper also encouraged voters to vote “yes” on a millage on this year’s ballot designed to support the city’s existing ambulance service.
He also seemed to come out against a measure that would reduce the number of cannabis facilities permitted to operate within city limits from two to one, noting that the $56,000 the city received from the state government for its existing facility was a boon to the budget.
City Council
There are three seats being vied for on the Laingsburg City Council, with six candidates in the running.
Incumbent members Alan Ducastel and David Rhodabeck are seeking reelection, while Brian Fredline is not, leaving his seat open.
Ducastel, 63, is serving out his second term on the council, having initially been appointed to the body following the death of Councilmember Stephen Laux in 2014. He was elected on his own hook in 2018, running unopposed.
Born in Detroit, Ducastel is a 20-year Laingsburg resident, with five children who attended Laingsburg schools.
Retired from the private sector — he describes himself as a former small business owner, and was once identified as a “history reenactor” in past Argus-Press reporting — Ducastel is currently the chair of the council’s Department of Public Works committee and has previously served on the planning and finance committees.
As befits a public works chairman, Ducastel cites “the new amphitheater at McClintock Park, new basketball courts at Bates Park and the Doyle Road reconstruction with sidewalks and bike lanes,” as things he’s proud to have helped bring Laingsburg while in office.
His decision to run for re-election is motivated by a desire to “maintain essential city services and provide exceptional recreation opportunities to Laingsburg while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” Ducastel said.
“If re-elected, I want to implement the 2022 five-year recreation plan, continue with park improvement and develop an access point on the Looking Glass river for canoes and kayaks and encourage new businesses to come to Laingsburg,” he went on. “I hope to accomplish this by continuing to work with the City Treasurer on grants along with council and community organizations.”
Additionally, Ducastel declared his support for law enforcement agencies and claimed to have endorsements from state representative candidate and Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, Laingsburg Police Chief Dan DeKorte and former East Lansing Police Chief and Laingsburg Councilmember and Mayor Larry Sparkes.
Rhodabeck, 65, did not respond to requests for comment. A 41-year Laingsburg resident, he has been on the council since 2003.
The council’s four potential newcomers include Rebekah Allen, Greg Beavers, Randy Cragg and Robert Miller.
Beavers, Allen and Miller appear to be running as something of a block with their names appearing on joint signage at a few spots across town.
Allen previously ran for a council seat in 2020, finishing last in a five-person race for three seats. A mother of three, she has degrees in criminal justice, human services and public administration, all from the University of Phoenix. She currently works as an Auto-Owners Insurance representative.
Allen is currently vice president of the Laingsburg Library Board. She also serves on the board of the local Lions Club. She describes both organizations as “very near and dear to my heart.” Her activities with the groups have ranged from “selling raffle tickets (and) helping with chicken dinner (to) shooting videos on activities and businesses.”
Allen says her attempts to win a spot on the council have been motivated by a deep love for Laingsburg and a desire “to give my time helping it in any way.”
“I see Laingsburg as a town with something uniquely special. I would love the chance to service on the city council and be a bigger part of being able to help with that,” Allen said.
Beavers, 41, is undoubtedly best known to voters for his contributions to the community golf scene. The born-and-raised Laingsburger (LHS class of 1995) operates the local Pine Hills Golf Course and has coached the high school’s golf teams since 2013.
Prior to that he earned his associate’s degrees in landscape management from Lansing Community College and a bachelor’s in marketing from Ferris State University before holding a number of golf instructor roles, including one at Walt Disney World.
He says his record of civic involvement includes time spent on the pancake breakfast and Winterfest committees.
Beavers’ decision to run for office stems largely from a belief that, “elected offices should not be held long term,” he said. “Change (is) a good thing to have.”
His primary aim if elected would be to increase “community involvement” in the process of governance.
The youngest candidate in the field, “R.J.” Miller graduated from Laingsburg High in 2014, where he was a multi-sport athlete, wrestling and playing on Beavers’ first golf team. Since then he has gone on to become a staff accountant for Hantz Financial Services, he says.
Short on experience, the crux of Miller’s campaign is not that dissimilar from Beavers’ — he believes that it might be time for some new blood in city government, and volunteers himself to fill that role.
His main goal, he says, is to “keep our town moving in a positive direction.”
Miller may be the field’s youngest candidate, but Cragg is the freshest face in the race, having only moved to the city 51/2 years ago after growing up in Chesaning.
Despite being a relatively recent transplant, Cragg says his family has Laingsburg roots that go back over 100 years, and he and his wife have a 4-year-old daughter in the school district’s Early Childhood Education program.
Another Auto-Owners employee, Cragg has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Davenport University.
His civic service record includes time spent as a volunteer firefighter in Laingsburg, prior to the birth of his daughter.
“If elected, I plan to be an advocate for families by helping to foster a sustainable, thriving, and safe community, filled with opportunities for our youth,” Cragg said.
Note: If Nickols is elected mayor, her term would likely be filled by the fourth-highest vote-getter in this year’s city council contest, based on past precedent.
