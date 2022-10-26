LAINGSBURG — For the first time in a long time, there is a level of intrigue as to who will be the City of Laingsburg’s mayor for the next two years.

More to the point, there’s actually a contested race to determine who will hold the post. That hasn’t been the case since 2013, when Micheal Culpepper defeated Joseph Lee Martin by 14 votes in his sixth reelection bid.

