Seeking sustainability

LAINGSBURG — A permanent recycling/waste reduction facility is one step closer to becoming a reality in Laingsburg, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers (GLR) received formal confirmation of the grant award earlier this month, though additional funds will be needed to complete the project, group members say. The nonprofit group has raised approximately $83,000 of the roughly $140,000 project cost to date, receiving financial contributions from Shiawassee County ($7,000), Clinton County ($6,000), the city of Laingsburg ($5,000), Woodhull Township ($2,000) and Victor Township ($2,000), among others.
The proposed 2,400-square-foot recycling center would be located on Laingsburg Community Schools’ property, near the district’s existing maintenance facility. The building would be operated through a partnership of the city, the school district and the GLR, with the intention of making its services available to all residents, businesses, schools and offices in the surrounding area.
Those interested in contributing to the effort are encouraged to visit GLR’s GoFundMe page — gofundme.com/f/help-build-our-community-recycling-center?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer. Checks can also be mailed to Greater Laingsburg Recyclers, P.O. Box 174, Laingsburg, MI 48848.
“There’s very few options for folks out in the rural areas here to do recycling, and most of the cost is in hauling it and most of the big players in this don’t want to offer curbside (service),” longtime GLR member Terry Link said. “We think this approach makes sense.”
The GLR has been coordinating community recycling drives for more than 30 years, primarily operating out of an outbuilding along Roosevelt Row north of Grand River in downtown Laingsburg. The outbuilding, used as a storage space and as a means to shelter volunteers from the elements, has since been torn down by the city due to its poor condition, prompting the group to seek a larger and more permanent space elsewhere.
“Working outside without any shelter or storage space just isn’t sustainable,” said longtime GLR member Ellen Link, Terry Link’s wife. “A permanent waste reduction facility can ensure these efforts survive and flourish, contributing to the sustainability of our entire community.”
The GLR traditionally offers a recycling drop-off center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Due to a recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Michigan, the group has opted to suspend monthly recycling drop-offs until at least May.
“Even when we resume the recycling drives, they will not, at least initially, be as comprehensive as they were in the past,” Ellen Link said. “The pandemic has wrought many changes and among them are the materials that are currently considered marketable — meaning the list of what we will be able to accept has changed. As it looks right now, come May we will no longer be able to accept plastics Nos. 3-7, glass, or electronics; we will, however, continue to accept No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, cardboard, metals, mixed office paper, newspaper and magazines.”
Donations of $2 or $3 are suggested at the group’s recycling drop-offs, but not required. In addition, GLR members pick up recyclable materials from area schools. Members sort the materials, which are then picked up by Friedland Industries in Lansing.
“Somehow, even with just donations, we have managed to stay afloat all these years,” Ellen Link said in 2020, adding the GLR has occasionally received larger donations.
The group launched with small grants from the city of Laingsburg, Shiawassee County and a number of townships. The city of Laingsburg has continued to provide crucial assistance, helping the GLR set up in various locations over the years, including a school parking lot.
Terry Link said the proposed permanent recycling center would allow the group to increase its hours, from monthly drop-offs to drop-offs twice per week. The structure would also alleviate a number of the group’s current challenges, including lack of space.
“If we can store materials until we get a certain quantity, then the moving of the materials becomes cheaper for everybody involved and saves money,” he said. “(This also) gets people out of the weather to do this.”
The GLR is currently awaiting word on a number of small grant applications, with hopes to build the structure in the summer of early fall.
Terry Link said he’s incredibly grateful for the amount of support the project has received so far, and he’s confident the project will make it to the finish line.
“It’s a community thing and it’s a community-owned thing, it’s not a for-profit operation,” he said. “(This is) the community coming together, as a community should, to deal with an issue that we think is important.”
For more information about the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers, visit recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com/mysite.
