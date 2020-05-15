LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education will conduct a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday using the Zoom app.
The tentative agenda items include the district budget, bond work and other items.
Board meetings are open to the public. Call the district office at (517) 651-2705 for information on how to access the meeting.
