Warm community

LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Clothesline is often mistaken for a typical clothing store — but the organization’s mission is much more than retail.
The volunteer-run nonprofit started in 2004, according to founders Tom and Lisa Jelenek.
Lisa Jelenek said the inspiration behind the Clothesline was her students.
“I was a first-grade teacher in Laingsburg and my first year teaching, I started realizing some of my little first-graders were coming to school in some of the same clothes. I had this little boy who would wear the same red Clifford raincoat all year-round,” she explained. “It could be minus 10 degrees and snowing, and he wore that raincoat.
“I just saw the need. I saw it every day in our classrooms and in our schools,” she said. “Kids would come into the school without good shoes or they wouldn’t have hats or gloves in the winter.”
She and her husband Tom pondered and prayed, trying to come up with an idea of how to help the children and others in need. The Jeleneks had been involved with a similar store when they lived near Dayton, Ohio, and thought with the need for clothing in their new home in Laingsburg, they would start their own.
So in 2004, the Jeleneks, their pastor and friend Randy Meder started scouting buildings to house their new endeavor.
“Laingsburg is really a wonderful community. It really became a community endeavor,” Lisa Jelenek said.
They initially hoped to lease a building, but they couldn’t find a price that would accommodate them, so the Jeleneks purchased two adjoined buildings in downtown Laingsburg at 120 E. Grand River Ave.
After obtaining the buildings, they launched a community effort to get the Clothesline going.
“We had a lot of hometown skilled labor help us get it up and running, they gave up their time and resources. We had someone donate a furnace and people who worked in construction who helped work on the roof,” Tom Jelenek said.
When The Laingsburg Clothesline struggled financially, community members rallied around the organization to make sure it remained open to serve the community.
About five years ago, The Laingsburg Clotheslilne obtained a Community Development Block Grant for improvements to the facade of the buildings.
The couple transferred ownership of the two buildings to a nonprofit, guaranteeing it will be around for some time to come.
The Laingsburg Clothesline, the Jeleneks said, is a faith-based operation that serves all members of the public regardless of faith, income level or where they live. Anyone is welcome to shop.
The group also is completely volunteer-run. All types of people volunteer there, retirees, students, and even some of Lisa Jelenek’s former first-grade students.
Although it operates similarly to a thrift store, it also often is mistaken for a clothing boutique because of the quality of the merchandise.
“We are blessed to have phenomenal donations. I mean, really, really nice things come in; some even with the price tag still on,” Lisa Jelenek said.
The clothes are washed and sorted and put on display for purchase. Most things are only a few dollars, a fraction of the original cost.
The Jeleneks said the money generated from the sale of the clothing helps cover expenses; paying for things like utilities, building maintenance and equipment. If people can’t afford to pay for clothing, the Jeleneks said, they can obtain free clothing with a referral from a local organization.
The Clothesline’s mission isn’t just contained within the building.
The Jeleneks have partnered with the Laingsburg Fire Department, which carries cards for the Clothesline. If someone has a fire, they can visit to the Clothesline and get items for themselves and their family.
“It’s encouraging to the folks that they have someone they can call where someone will assist them through their tragedy until they’re able to make other arrangements,” Tom Jelenek said.
The Clothesline shuts down during January and February every year because it’s a pretty slow time, and the cost to heat the building in the winter is high. If someone is in need, however, the Jeleneks will make arrangments.
Beginning again in March, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.
Starting in the spring, the Clothesline is open during the Laingsburg Farmers Market, from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Currently, the Laingsburg Clothesline is raising funds to get running water into the building for restrooms, and a washer and dryer on site so the volunteers don’t have to wash the clothes off site.
People who wish to donate clothes, time or other resources to the Laingsburg Clothesline can call Lisa Jelenek at (517) 256-1399.
The Jeleneks lived all over the country; Lisa is a Buffalo, New York, native and Tom is from St. Louis, Michigan. It was Tom’s job at General Motors that brought the couple to the Laingsburg area. He worked there in middle management for 32 years, Lisa Jelenek retired from teaching after 40 years in 2014.
