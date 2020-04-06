LAINGSBURG — As it has almost everywhere else, COVID-19 has canceled the April recycling drive in Laingsburg.
To get updates on plans and for more information on recycling and waste reduction tips, go to the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers’ Facebook page.
The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers hope to resume recycling drives in May.
The GLR is pursuing a grant from EGLE to establish a permanent recycling site in Laingsburg. The group needs letters of support from local municipalities, institutions and organizations, and must come up with approximately $20,000 in matching funds.
“We encourage those who appreciate the importance of recycling and other methods of waste reduction and who use our recycling service to voice their support with their elected officials and other leaders. Our patrons come from two counties encompassing several cities and townships,” the group said in a press release.
If anyone would like to contribute or write a letter of support, contact Terry Link at (517) 651-2005 or link@msu.edu, or Dave Draggoo at (517) 651-6846 or ddraggoo1@gmail.com. The grant deadline is April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.