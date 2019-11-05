LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers will conduct their monthly recycling drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Laingsburg.
Materials accepted every month at GLR recycling drives include newspaper and phone books, glass containers for food and beverage, tin and aluminum (can be mixed), scrap metal, electronics (no CRT monitors), corrugated cardboard and boxboard (include brown paper bags), mixed office paper (no adhesives), books, magazines, and plastics Nos. 1-7 (separate them into 1s, clear 2s, colored 2s, and 3-7; keep lids separate).
Household batteries continue to be accepted as well; separate into regular, lithium and rechargeables. The GLR can’t accept plastic grocery bags or polystyrene/Styrofoam.
Recyclers from any community are welcome. A $2 to $3 donation to help cover costs is requested but not mandatory. For questions, call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
