LAINGSBURG — Applications for the 2022 “Big A” (Jason E. Andersen) Memorial Scholarship are available at the counselor’s offfices at both Laingsburg and Alpena high schools.
Scholarships are being offered at Laingsburg High School for all eligible graduating seniors in memory of Jason E. “Big A” Andersen, a 1995 LHS graduate. He was the son of Janice Putnam Andersen and the late Eugene Andersen. Additional scholarships will also be available at Alpena High School, where Jason was a coach and counselor.
All LHS applications must be received by 4 p.m. April 22, or postmarked by April 22, and mailed to “BIG A” Scholarship, Janice Andersen, 514 E. Broad St., Chesaning, MI, 48616, to be considered. Questions can be referred to (989) 666-2696.
To qualify, students must be a graduating senior in good standing. Also, participation in school-based and non-school based activities will be considered in addition to students’ future study area/goals, and any special circumstances that they may have encountered in their life.
Prior to the passing of Jason Andersen at a young age of 31, he was a former director of the Alpena Boys and Girls Club, Alpena’s Youth Center and coached many students at Alpena schools in both football and basketball. He also counseled at-risk students.
“His legacy of helping many students in need is being continued through the financial assistance via the scholarships at his former alma mater high school and Alpena High School,” a press release states.
