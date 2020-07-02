LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation this week said resurfacing work on I-69 from Perry east in Shiawassee County is set to begin Sunday.
According to a press release, MDOT plans to spend $9.2 million to resurface 16 miles of highway from M-52 at the Perry exit to the M-13 Lennon exit and county line.
According to MDOT communications representative Jocelyn Hall, paving will take place in 4-mile increments over the 16-mile stretch of road.
According to MDOT, traffic will be one lane in each direction through the work zone. There will be overnight ramp closures for paving between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on various days.
MDOT said work is expected to last into September, but no specific date was provided.
MDOT has been conducting work on I-69 in Shiawassee County between Laingsburg and Perry, including various bridge and overpass improvements.
Work on that 5-mile stretch, which began in May, cost about $9.1 million, the state said previously. Concrete patch work, repairs to eight bridges and four on/off ramps were part of that project.
Bridge work this summer included I-69 overpasses across Vermillion Creek, the Looking Glass River, Colby Lake Road, Shaftsburg Road and Bath Road.
In addition to Woodbury Road and M-52, Britton Road over I-69 was included.
The Woodbury rest area parking lot was closed for several days to allow repaving.
