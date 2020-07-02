LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers Wednesday announced it is canceling its July event, citing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
“The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers reached a consensus that holding a drive in July would not be wise. We continue to hope that the virus will slow enough in August to allow us to resume recycling,” group member Ellen Link said in an email. “We apologize for the inconvenience and dashed hopes, all of which we share.”
The group noted available options include: Granger — grangernet.com; MSU — msurecycling.com; Meridian Township (Lake Drive) — reclaimedbydesign.com; and the St. Johns Lions Club Recycling Center (find on google or Facebook).
GLR now has a Facebook page with updates and information.
For more information, call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
