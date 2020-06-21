WOODHULL TWP. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close the Shaftsburg Road overpass on I-69 for bridge repairs starting Monday
MDOT said in a press release it is opening Colby Lake Road and Bath Road over I-69 Monday, following improvements on those overpasses. Crews will then close Shaftsburg Road to begin beam repairs. The work is expected to be completed within 10 days.
This work is part of a $9.1-million investment to complete concrete pavement repairs and resurfacing on 5 miles of I-69 through Shiawassee County, which MDOT announced in April.
Work includes resurfacing the Woodbury Rest Area parking lot, and bridge repairs to 12 structures.
According to MDOT, the project includes concrete patch work, along with repairs to eight bridges and four on/off ramps.
“The pavement work is concrete patching, so the entire length of the project limits on I-69 will not be repaved, but full-depth concrete patches will be repaired,” MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall said previously. “The project also includes bridge work (no full bridge replacements, but extensive work to the structures). Ramps, for instance, are considered a bridge structure, so we have a handful of ramps that are a part of the work, too.”
Bridge work this summer includes I-69 overpasses across Vermillion Creek, the Looking Glass River, Colby Lake Road, Shaftsburg Road and Bath Road.
