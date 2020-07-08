LAINGSBURG — The city has extended its application period for marijuana facility permits for six months, citing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously Monday to extend the window through Dec. 31. The city previously set a 30-day application period of June 1-30, to be followed by a 90-day review period for each applicant.
“The intent of having the review period is, I think, there was a hesitancy that we were going to be overwhelmed with these (applications),” Peter Preston, of Preston Community Services, said. “We wanted the (city council) to be able to pool them all together and pick the best of the best. That did not transpire. Due to COVID-19, many (applications) were possibly delayed, so this kind of opens up a second round of application period.”
Council member Brian Fredline spoke in support of extending the deadline, citing the need to maintain consistency.
“There are certain requirements, you know, site planning, you have to bring engineers in before you can even think about getting your site approved, and if we say no tonight all of that stops,” Fredline said. “I wouldn’t invest the money hoping that I might be able to sometime in the future convince a different council to let me in, I would just drop it right here and be done with it, and that’s going to take money off the tax rolls and it’s also going to (go against) something that we’ve already agreed upon.”
All applications will be subject to review by the planning commission and city council prior to approval, Preston said.
The Laingsburg City Council approved an ordinance allowing medical marijuana businesses in November 2019.
Under the medical ordinance, the city agreed to issue up to two licenses each for processing, provisioning, secure transport and safety compliance.
In December 2019, the city council voted to allow recreational marijuana facilities, agreeing to issue two licenses each for processing, provisioning, secure transport and safety compliance. The council expanded its recreational facilities ordinance to allow for up to two microbusinesses — in which an owner can grow, process and sell up to 150 plants from the same building — Feb. 3.
To operate a business in the city of Laingsburg, an applicant must secure a special use permit from the city council following the review and recommendation of the planning commission, a permit from the city under the marijuana facilities ordinance, as well as a marijuana facility license from the state.
Each permit is valid for one year from the business’ first date of commercial operation, according to the city’s marijuana facilities ordinance, and subsequent permit renewal applications must go before the city council for approval.
The council initially accepted facility permit applications for a period of 30 days, beginning June 1.
Following the 30-day period to accept marijuana facility permit requests, the city council agreed to temporarily suspend the acceptance of new applications, according to Preston, in order to review those already submitted.
Preston discussed the possibility of the city extending its application deadline Monday, noting one potential applicant was unable to complete the required site plan on time due to COVID-19, as multiple virus-related delays hindered engineers from visiting the site.
