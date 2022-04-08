Man pleads guilty, has bond revoked

CORUNNA — A Laingsburg man pleaded guilty at a hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to rear-ending another vehicle in downtown Owosso in June 2021 while under the influence of methamphetamine. Judge Matthew Stewart then revoked bond for Daniel Bunge, 36, after he told Stewart he would likely test positive for THC in a drug screening.
Bunge admitted he had about .2 grams of meth in his pocket and had used some of it before the accident. Owosso police found the meth on Bunge following the collision.
“I was driving with friends on my way to work in Durand,” Bunge said. “I rear-ended the vehicle in front of me at a yellow light; I pulled my vehicle around the corner. When I was arrested there was meth in a cigarette pack in my pocket … The first thing I did was get out of the car and run over and make sure (the other driver) was OK.”
Following Thursday’s hearing, Stewart ordered Bunge to be drug tested and Bunge said he would likely test positive for THC. Stewart told Bunge that he appreciated his honesty, but was revoking bond — at least until he could pass a drug screen, at which point he would be released from the Shiawassee County Jail until his sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 6.
Stewart indicated Bunge could potentially be sentenced to the county’s Drug Court program, but could not guarantee that will happen at sentencing.
As part of a plea arrangement with prosecutors, Bunge pleaded guilty to felony meth possession and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, along with a habitual offender-second notice enhancement. In return for his plea, misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and failure to stop after a collision were dismissed.
Bunge has prior felony convictions from Wexford County for meth possession in 2019, receiving/concealing stolen property ($1,000-$20,000) in 2013, felon in possession of a firearm in 2013, and possession of analogues in 2009.
He also has a 2015 conviction in Jackson County for possession of contraband by a prisoner in 2015 while he was serving a six-year prison sentence for a previous felony conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.