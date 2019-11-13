Winter season hits early for Road Commission

CORUNNA — The cold and snow have arrived, and the Shiawassee County Road Commission is preparing for what could be a nasty winter.
The calendar says November, but the county already has experienced one significant snow storm that canceled school Tuesday, and now record cold temperatures are descending on the state.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Great Lakes region is expected to have higher amounts of snow than usual this year.
“Without either El Nino or La Nina conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center in a press release.
According to SCRC Managing Director Brent Friess, weight restrictions for county trucks are suspended for the winter because salt trucks weigh so much when they are full.
Friess noted some roads receive pure salt while others receive a mixture of salt and sand. Brine is also mixed in occasionally to thaw ice.
On county roads, trucks use a two-thirds salt to one-third sand mixture. The SCRC uses about 2,400 tons of salt a year, according to superintendent of operations Troy Howes.
Howes said salt costs about $60 per ton costing about $144,000 a year. The SCRC also uses about 400 tons of sand costing about $8 per ton or about $3,200.
Friess said the Road Commission is responsible for plowing roads throughout Shiawassee County. The commission clears highways for MDOT, including I-69, M-52 and M-21. Cities are responsible for roads within their jurisdictions.
According to Howes, when a heavy storm hits, his employees follow a specific order to work, clearing I-69 first then moving to the most traveled roads — including M-21 and M-71 — then clearing primary and local roads, subdivisions and finally gravel roads.
During peak storms, the SCRC will have up to 10 plow trucks out working around the clock to make sure the roads are safe. A few trucks are solely dedicated to highways and the rest spread out throughout the county. Employees of the SCRC are on call 24-7, 365 days, Howes said.
Howes said one of the toughest things about winter — besides the conditions — is how unpredictable the weather can be and the lack of preparation time.
“In the summertime we’re dealing with township projects and grading the roads. Then winter becomes winter maintenance, snow and ice removal.
“You always have to be ready,” Howes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.