Girl who wandered away found safe

LAINGSBURG — A 4-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday afternoon was located a short time later unharmed — sleeping at a neighbor’s home.
Amelia, her last name was not provided, was reported missing about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. She apparently wandered out of her home when her mother was tending to another child, Laingsburg Police Chief Dan DeKorte said.
Officers searched homes and the neighborhood, and located the girl about a half a block away sleeping in a friend’s unoccupied home.
DeKorte said police think the girl let herself into the neighbor’s home because no one was home. The girl was uninjured.
