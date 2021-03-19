PERRY — Firefighters from at least three area departments battled a house fire this morning in the 400 block of East Second Street in the city.
According to reports, residents called 911 about 3:15 a.m. to report a house and vehicle on fire. A second vehicle was later reported burning as well.
Firefighters from Perry Area Fire Rescue, Laingsburg and Shiawassee Township were called to the scene.
The residents of the home were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived. Emergency personnel were still on the scene after 8 a.m. today.
