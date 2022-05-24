LANSING — A 54-year-old Laingsburg woman died after suffering “significant trauma” in a crash involving five vehicles Sunday in Lansing.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-496 near Walnut Street in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, Kathryn Hunnicutt was unresponsive when first responders arrived on the scene and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said a 20-year-old female driver who was injured in the incident was treated and released from the hospital.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s office.
