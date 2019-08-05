WOODHULL TWP. — A 14-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday when a vehicle struck them near the intersection of Lansing and Shaftsburg roads.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle traveling east on Lansing Road about 3:27 a.m. struck the teen as they crossed the road.
The identification of those involved was not provided in a press release issued this morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.
The Michigan State Police, Perry police and LSW assisted at the scene.
